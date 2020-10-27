Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Greif worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

