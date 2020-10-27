Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.96.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

