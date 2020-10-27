GrubHub (GRUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect GrubHub to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect GrubHub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $37,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,776 shares of company stock worth $14,808,790. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

