Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.