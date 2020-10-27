Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

