Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

