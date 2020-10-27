Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAS opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.59.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

