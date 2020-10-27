HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

