HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.37.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

