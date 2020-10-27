HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.84.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.40). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,520,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 631,592 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.