HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

HCI Group stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,534,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

