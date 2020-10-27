HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

HCI opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in HCI Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

