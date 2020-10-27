Head-To-Head Analysis: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) versus Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and SJW Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% SJW Group 5.20% 5.01% 1.55%

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SJW Group pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SJW Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Essential Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Utilities and SJW Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.10 $224.54 million $1.47 29.86 SJW Group $420.48 million 4.31 $23.40 million $1.78 35.70

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than SJW Group. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SJW Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Utilities and SJW Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A SJW Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

SJW Group has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given SJW Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SJW Group is more favorable than Essential Utilities.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJW Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of SJW Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of SJW Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats SJW Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 231,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 18,000 connections, which serve 54,000 people in a service area comprising 246 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and 137,000 connections that serve approximately 480,000 people in 80 municipalities in Connecticut and Maine, and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

