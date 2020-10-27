Head-To-Head Comparison: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) versus Simmons First National (NYSE:SFNC)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Simmons First National alerts:

This table compares Simmons First National and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28% CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14%

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simmons First National and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 1 0 2.25 CIT Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. CIT Group has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than CIT Group.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simmons First National pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.92 $238.17 million $2.73 6.38 CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.91 $529.90 million $5.06 6.01

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CIT Group beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 251 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.