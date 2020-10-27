Head-To-Head Contrast: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.5% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 32.35% 14.59% 8.48% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $175.45 million 2.63 -$10.35 million ($0.07) -44.71 Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.18 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

