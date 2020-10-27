Head-To-Head Review: Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) & Sophiris Bio (NYSE:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Oragenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -110.71% Oragenics N/A -308.40% -143.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sophiris Bio and Oragenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Oragenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million ($0.52) -0.03 Oragenics N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.37) -1.48

Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sophiris Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Oragenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sophiris Bio beats Oragenics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc. develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring compound for use in weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against dental caries, or tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc. and its subsidiary, Intrexon Actobiotics NV to develop AG013; and a license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04. It also has a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices, Inc. for coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

