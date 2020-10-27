Head to Head Survey: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) versus Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genetron and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celcuity has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.42%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -44.92% -42.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genetron and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $45.68 million 22.30 -$95.47 million N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -7.13

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

