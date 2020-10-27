Head-To-Head Survey: Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) vs. The Competition

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS: LONEQ) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lonestar Resources US to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US Competitors 2715 9973 13542 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 82.40%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US’s rivals have a beta of 2.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million -$103.02 million -0.09 Lonestar Resources US Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.25

Lonestar Resources US’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Lonestar Resources US Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Summary

Lonestar Resources US rivals beat Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

