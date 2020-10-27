Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -208.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,335,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Healthequity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

