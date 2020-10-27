Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

