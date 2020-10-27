Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.55 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

