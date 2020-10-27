Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Hold.

HESAY stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

