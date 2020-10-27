Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.42.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,217. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 91,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Heska by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 92.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.