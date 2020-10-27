Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.17. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

