Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

