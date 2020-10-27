Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,578 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 12.9% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.82% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,140,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $534,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

