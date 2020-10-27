Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $18.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

