Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$26.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

TSE:HCG opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 3.3612833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

