Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day moving average is $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

