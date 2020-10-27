Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.