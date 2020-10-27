HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

