Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.