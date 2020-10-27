Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

