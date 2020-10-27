Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.