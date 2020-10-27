Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.22.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.60.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

