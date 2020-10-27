Huttig Building Products (HBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.86. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.