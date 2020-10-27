ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $179.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

