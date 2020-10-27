ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $217.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Bank of America cut ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $191.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $215.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.