Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ILKAY opened at $20.15 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.