Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

