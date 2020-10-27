Inovalon (INOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inovalon stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93.
In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $1,006,806. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
