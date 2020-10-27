Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IART opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

