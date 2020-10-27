Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

