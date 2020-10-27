Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $590,238. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.