Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at Summer Street

Equities researchers at Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NTLA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

