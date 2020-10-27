Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 110.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,769 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

