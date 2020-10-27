Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,377 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,679 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65.

