Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) recently:
- 10/23/2020 – Penske Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/19/2020 – Penske Automotive Group is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2020 – Penske Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/11/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
PAG opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.