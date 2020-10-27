Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) recently:

10/23/2020 – Penske Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2020 – Penske Automotive Group is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Penske Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – Penske Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PAG opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

