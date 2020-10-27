Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

