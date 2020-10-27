Investors Purchase High Volume of Amkor Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 557 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

